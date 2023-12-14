KWK 8: Karan Johar says reaction to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh episode angered him

KWK 8: Karan Johar opened up about the trolling on the episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The host called out on people who were trolling the marriage of the couple

Karan Johar

The season 8 of Koffee With Karan was opened by Bollywood's power couple Ranveeer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In what can be termed as one of the most sincere and honest episodes of the season, the couple spoke about their relationship, the early days, mental health and their professional life. Looking at them open up also encouraged host Karan Johar to speak about his battle with mental health. However the episode was met with incessant trolling with a section of people taking a dig at Deepika and Ranveer's marriage. Now, Karan Johar has reacted to the trolling of the episode.

On the latest episode of KWK 8, the host was discussing social media trolling with his guests Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. "I felt that it was one of the most honest episodes and the most heartfelt episodes I did with Deepika and Ranveer. I think all three of us kind of came clean on so much of our emotional heft, so many of our feelings. And then there was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect. I just want to put it out there that episode angered me, and the reaction angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They spoke so much. They shared so much. They were so gracious. And then you're f*cking talking about some nonsense. I am like, ‘What do you know about somebody else’s personal life and marraige?' Tu apne ghar pe dekh na (Look at what's happening at your own home) is what I wanted to tell them. I wanted to show them my f*cking middle finger! I am like, you know, just shut up," Karan said.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh came together on the couch amid rumours an reports of a rift between them. While they not just discussed their relationship but also shared their wedding video on the show.

Deepika said on Koffee With Karan 8 that marriage is work. She further added that she and Ranveer have arguments but they choose to power through it together. "Of course, it’s (marriage) work. I think any marriage is work, whether you’re a part of this industry or outside it. Marriage is work, and it’s work every day. At the end of the day, he’s had a different life, a different upbringing, and I’ve had a different life and upbringing, and it’s about two very different people coming together. It’s not to say that we don’t have our fights, we don’t have our arguments, we don’t have our bad days. We do. But the fact that we choose to power through it together, the fact that we choose to argue with each other, the fact that we communicate, and choose to learn from that, and grow from that, and then move on, is what makes marriage beautiful," Deepika shared.