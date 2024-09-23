Aas 'Laapataa Ladies' has been selected as the official entry for the Oscars 2025, the cast of the film has reacted to the big achievement

In Pic: Laapataa Ladies poster

Kiran Rao’s 'Laapataa Ladies' has been picked as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025, the Film Federation of India announced on Monday. The Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Bollywood hit 'Animal', Malayalam National Award winner 'Aattam', and Cannes winner 'All We Imagine As Light'.

Sparsh Shrivastava, 'It's an emotional moment for me'

Now, as 'Laapataa Ladies' has been selected as the official entry for the Oscars 2025, the cast of the film has reacted to the big achievement. The film's lead actor, Sparsh Shrivastava, in a conversation with ANI shared, "It's an emotional moment for me and the entire team of 'Laapataa Ladies'. I was busy with some discussions, and all of a sudden, I started receiving loads of congratulatory calls and messages. It's surreal and magical. I was blown away." He further added, "I never expected this. I am grateful to Kiran Ma'am and Aamir sir for trusting me. I can't thank them enough."

Ravi Kishan extend his gratitude to Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan

Ravi Kishan, who played the character of a police officer in Kiran Rao’s directorial, shared in a chat with ANI that he is very happy, and for him, it’s the first time in his 34-year career that any of his films is going to the Oscars. He extended his gratitude to Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, emphasizing the hard work of the entire team. "This film represents India, and now the world will see how 80 per cent of our villages and rural areas are progressing. This film showcases how daughters fight for their dreams, which really touched me," Kishan said.

'I’m so excited about the chance'- Pratibha Ratna

Talking about the big news, actress Pratibha Ratna told IANS, “I’m so excited about the chance for 'Laapataa Ladies' to be in the running for the Oscars. It would mean everything to me. Working on this film has been an incredible experience, and I’m thrilled it might get recognized at such a high level. Playing Jaya has been a dream, especially since this is my first movie. The idea of an Oscar nomination is amazing.”

She further mentioned, “I trust that the selection will showcase the best films, and I’m really thankful for this opportunity. I can’t wait to see what comes next. As Indian films gain international acclaim, 'Laapataa Ladies' stands out, weaving humour and heart into a story that resonates globally. Owing to this, there are strong chances of it making it to the final nominations, proving that our narratives can connect cultures beyond borders.”

Nitanshi Goel reacts to Laapataa Ladies' entry

In an interview with India Today, Nitanshi Goel also expressed her happiness on the big news and said, “My phone has been ringing off the hook since I saw the news! But honestly, I’m in no position to complain. We all had a little celebration moment in our group chat on WhatsApp. I was eagerly waiting for confirmation from Kiran ma’am that what I was hearing in the news was true. I wanted someone to pinch me. I even had my own little dance party in my room. Hopefully, it means we’ll be dancing together all the way to the Oscars and, fingers crossed, getting that trophy.”

'Laapataa Ladies' tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husbands' homes. The film was screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 8 September 2023 and was theatrically released on 1 March 2024.

The film is directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande.