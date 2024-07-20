Anshuman Jha’s thumb injury pushes the schedule of actioner Lakadbaggha’s sequel by two weeks

Jha’s right thumb has a ligament tear

For Anshuman Jha, injuries on set are evidence of doing an action film. During the shoot of the sequel to the animal-loving vigilante action franchise, Lakadbaggha, the actor had a “freak” injury. While training for an action set piece, Jha’s right thumb snapped when he dodged a kick from a fellow fighter. “It was a freak

accident. No one is at fault really,” said Jha, whose right thumb had severe swelling and a ligament tear. The team delayed the film’s schedule by two weeks. Doctors advised the actor not to risk aggravating the injury.

“These little injuries are a testament that we are doing a proper action film. On set, I sustained an injury to my right shoulder during the first part. In the sequel, I injured my right thumb. I hope this is where it ends. We have a long schedule filled with action ahead of us. I am just grateful that my thumb didn’t break; otherwise, we would have had to take eight weeks off,” said Jha. The film, directed by ad-man Sanjay Shetty, has roped in Asian martial arts legends Dan Chupong (Ong-Bak, 2003) and Sunny Pang (Headshot, 2016) for the action.

