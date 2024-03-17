Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shehnaaz Gill turned showstopper for designer Diksha Khanna on finale day of LFW

Shehnaaz Gill (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Actress Shehnaaz Gill turned showstopper for on the fifth day of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI. She walked for designer Diksha Khanna. The collection titled “Asymmetrical Precision” comprised fluid silhouettes in shades of blue.

Shehnaaz was seen splashing on the runway in a baggy jumpsuit with strap sleeves and a jacket layered to add that oomph element.

At the post-show conference, Shehnaaz was asked what style means to her. Her honest take on the same has gone viral on social media. "Mujhe lagta hai thoda banda ameer hone kagta hai atbahi ye cheezein kar paat hai insaan. Manntoh sab ka karta hai hum bhi acche lage , styling kare. but paisa matter a laot, paisa hai toh sab kar sakte hai, agar paisa nahi hai toh nahi kar sakte. Mujhe lagta hai mai har cheez ko carry kar sakti hu comfortably, kuych bhi ho jaaye. Mere liye toh yehi hai style ka matlab ( I think when a person gets rich that is when they can do such things. Everyone wishes to look their best and get styled But money matters a lot. You can do anything if you have the money otherwise you cannot. I think I can carry any style comfortably. This is what style means to me)".

Shehnaaz in real life is a regular girl, when it comes to her fashion sensibilities. “I am very casual at home. You will usually find me in shorts and in my brothers T-shirts. I’m just a regular girl at home,” she said, when asked what is her go-to outfits in real life.

But that does not stop her from experimenting. “How can I describe that. Everyday is a new experience. I want to try everything and experience everything in life. I am not like that I would want a particular look.”

“I want to look hot and I am experimental, make me wear anything and I’ll carry it very well,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Thank You For Coming' which also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

The movie also premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Shehnaaz marked her Hindi film debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. She rose to fame and prominence post her participation in the Hindi reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' hosted by Salman Khan.