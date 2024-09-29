Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Lalit Pandit on composing music for Binny And Family We didnt want to sound desperate

Lalit Pandit on composing music for Binny And Family: 'We didn’t want to sound desperate'

Updated on: 30 September,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Binny and Family composer Lalit Pandit on making music that appeals to the young generation while catering to fans of the ’90s

Lalit Pandit

Listen to this article
Lalit Pandit’s Binny and Family track Kuch humare is instantly reminiscent of Jatin-Lalit’s widely celebrated 1999 song, Main koi aisa geet gaaoon (Yes Boss), which is still considered by independent music artistes as among the finest songs of the ’90s. “I had this tune with me for a while and had made the director [Ssanjay Tripaathy] listen to it. He had loved it. Because this is a family film, the music did not need to sound like item numbers. It’s a fresh sounding tune that fits the bill,” says Pandit, who created two songs for the film starring Anjini Dhawan, who is actor Varun Dhawan’s niece.


Pandit has long opined that given how difficult it is to pre-emptively gauge the reaction of the audience to a film, it is his job as a composer to ensure that the music continues to be heard long after the movie leaves the theatres. “Our aim was to create a song that could be depictive of the young generation, but we didn’t want to sound desperate. This could be achieved by choosing the right arrangements, which we did.” 


His second track, Yeh kya alagsa lagta hai is a “slow and situational number” that he composed after it had been penned. “When you have a strong melodious line that is then worked on contentiously, you can create a song that stays with you for a long time.”  


lalit pandit Anjini Dhawan varun dhawan bollywood news Entertainment News

