Lara Dutta celebrates 47th birthday with her family

Actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta said 'One more round around the sun done right' as she turned 47 on Wednesday.

Lara celebrated her special day with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, and daughter Saira.

The birthday girl looked all glammed up in a red satin dress, with makeup and hair on point. In the photos dropped by her on her Instagram handle, Lara was seen posing with husband Mahesh, and daughter Saira. In the last image, however, Lara looked adorable as she relished her birthday cake.

"One more round around the sun done right….. Thank you for the wishes, the blessings, the prayers and the love! Grateful for all of it!," she captioned the birthday post.

Shedding light on their love story, Lara and Mahesh first met during a business meeting. It is believed that the meeting was just an excuse for Bhupathi to meet Lara.

Their love story was not easy as Bhupathi was already married to model Shvetha Jaishankar, but the couple got divorced amicably in 2009.

After dating for some time, Lara and Mahesh tied the knot in a simple ceremony on February 16, 2011, in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by only close family and friends. This was followed by a glamorous Church wedding on February 20, 2011.

They welcomed their firstborn, daughter Saira on January 20, 2012.

Work-wise, Lara will be a part of the third installment of the popular "Welcome" series, "Welcome To The Jungle", featuring Akshay Kumar.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the sequel enjoys an ensemble cast with Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Vrihi Kodvara.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Housefull 5" will be out on June 6.

