Picture Courtesy/Lara Dutta Bhupathi's Instagram account

Actor Lara Dutta has posted some precious moments from the year gone by.

On Monday, the 'Andaaz' actor took to Instagram and dropped pictures of her special moments from the year 2024.

Along with the post, she wrote a long note and called it a 'Mixed bag'.

"2024........ you've been a mixed bag! But so much to be grateful for. To begin with.... My parents celebrating 56 years together.....building a home and a new chapter in an adopted country that I'm slowly coming to enjoy and appreciate..... "

"WORK!!!! That keeps me sane and hungry and motivated....... Family, without whom nothing else would matter...... friends, who make my world go round..... travels and events, that add spice and new adventures to life......finally, HOME.....the people you hold the closest and tightest......," she added.

"With the medical roller coaster and hospital carousel, we've been on this year, I'm most grateful to have my parents with me at the close of the year," the note concluded.

From her parents' anniversary celebration to spending time with her friends and enjoying her work, she shared it all.

Netizens showered love and blessings on the post by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara was recently seen in 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' which was released on April 25 on JioCinema.'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited, the series boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Lara has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Suryast', and 'Ramayana'.

