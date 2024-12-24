Welcome to the Jungle cast, led by Akshay Kumar, to head to the UAE in February to shoot three songs; ensemble comedy to be wrapped in Kashmir by mid-2025

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon

Foreign shores are calling the team of Welcome to the Jungle. The ensemble comedy—which boasts 34 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and many more—had gone on floors in Mumbai in April, followed by another marathon schedule in August and September. Now, director Ahmed Khan is gearing up for a 15-day stint in the United Arab Emirates, during which three songs will be canned.

Ahmed Khan

The director has pencilled in February for the international leg. A source from the unit tells us, “The comedy has five songs, of which one has already been shot in India. In the February leg, Ahmed plans to film three tracks and a few comedy scenes in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al-Khaimah, which are known for their picturesque locales and golden deserts. The three songs will feature all 34 actors, and hence, will demand a lot of coordination. It has been a tough film to shoot as it required combination dates of many actors.”

There will be little rest for the team after the UAE stint. By mid-2025, the cast and crew will head out again, this time to Kashmir, where Khan will conduct the final leg of the laugh riot. Originally, the unit was to shoot the second schedule in the glaciers and jungles of Kashmir in August. The source adds, “But at that time, the team couldn’t travel to the Valley due to security reasons. So, Ahmed had the set of a Kashmiri village constructed at the Golden Tobacco Studios in Vile Parle, where the actors filmed a chunk of their portions. This time, Akshay & Co will fly to Kashmir to shoot some action sequences that are set in the jungle. These portions are crucial to the narrative, and form the foundation for the film’s title.” After the 15-day schedule, it will be a wrap on the third instalment in the Welcome franchise.

Confirming the development, director Khan tells mid-day, “We are to kick-start a mega schedule in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which will play an important role in the movie. The audiences can expect a cinematic extravaganza. The team is already [gearing up] to travel for the recce.”