Breaking News
Sameer Wankhede gets threat via social media
Famous Dadar store owner’s 46-yr-old son found dead in Virar
Mumbai: Traffic Police get WhatsApp messages threatening '26/11-type' attack
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Maharashtra records 1,855 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 11,866
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Lauren Gottlieb announces she is dating Tobias Jones

Lauren Gottlieb announces she is dating Tobias Jones

Updated on: 20 August,2022 09:34 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tobias is a content creator

Lauren Gottlieb announces she is dating Tobias Jones

Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones/Tom Ziebell


American dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb took to Instagram to announce that she is dating London based content creator Tobias Jones. Lauren shared some romantic pictures with a beau and ended the photo session with a kiss.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lauren Gottlieb (@laurengottlieb)


Lauren had recently spoken to mid-day.com, where she opened up about how India became her home, "After I shot ABCD, I didn't know if I would come back because I had a full life, my career in the US. It was in the time between wrapping the film and when the trailer came out, everything that came to me was about India. An Indian family moved in next door so I was hanging out with them, I fell in love with Indian food so I would order all the time and share it with my friends, Oprah Winfrey went to India, my Indian cast members would call me and there is something so warm about people in India than in Los Angeles."

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Watch video! THIS is what happened when Lauren Gottlieb auditioned for Shakira and Usher

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
lauren gottlieb bollywood relationships

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK