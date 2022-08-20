Lauren Gottlieb announces she is dating Tobias Jones

Tobias is a content creator

Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones/Tom Ziebell

American dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb took to Instagram to announce that she is dating London based content creator Tobias Jones. Lauren shared some romantic pictures with a beau and ended the photo session with a kiss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Gottlieb (@laurengottlieb)

Lauren had recently spoken to mid-day.com, where she opened up about how India became her home, "After I shot ABCD, I didn't know if I would come back because I had a full life, my career in the US. It was in the time between wrapping the film and when the trailer came out, everything that came to me was about India. An Indian family moved in next door so I was hanging out with them, I fell in love with Indian food so I would order all the time and share it with my friends, Oprah Winfrey went to India, my Indian cast members would call me and there is something so warm about people in India than in Los Angeles."

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Watch video! THIS is what happened when Lauren Gottlieb auditioned for Shakira and Usher

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal