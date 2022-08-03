Watch video! THIS is what happened when Lauren Gottlieb auditioned for Shakira and Usher

Lauren got into an exciting conversation with mid-day.com

Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb who has been part of the American reality show 'So You Think You Can Dance' and India's 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' besides films like 'ABCD' and it's sequel starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor among others, caught up for a conversation with mid-day.com.

Sharing her experience auditioning for Shakira said, "When I auditioned for Shakira it was my first big job and they said they wanted girls with long hair, I had just cut may hair short. I needed that job and my hand went up. I said I have hair extensions, I didn't but it was Los Angeles, I know I can go on any street corner and get extensions. She said 'Okay you can stay.' Then everyone started raising their hands. I got the job and they gave us hair extensions. Just don't take no for an answer, have the energy 'I got this.'

Recalling another audition this time for R&B singer Usher she says, "I was late for his audition because I had another one. It was this little alley way, I had to squeeze past his car. Usher sticks his head out and goes 'You're pretty late aren't you' and I said 'Yeah I should get in there then.' Everyone had already learnt the choreography. The mirrors were full of sweat you couldn't even see yourself, it was wild. They were going into groups right away. I had less than five minutes to pick up the whole routine. Usher walked in and he was just looking at me the whole time."

