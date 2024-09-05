Breaking News
Laxman Utekar on recreating 'Ek ladki bheegi bhagi si': 'We wanted an additional promotional song'

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Director Laxman says Ek ladki bheegi bhagi si reboot captures nostalgia of Kishore Kumar gem

Dhvani Bhanushali and Saurabh Dasgupta

There is something about the past that draws Laxman Utekar. When the director isn’t neck-deep in the post-production of the Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava, a biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, he has been giving shape to the reboot version of the late Kishore Kumar classic, Ek ladki bheegi bhagi si. The iconic song from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958) has been recreated for the upcoming film, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam. While Saurabh Dasgupta has helmed the Dhvani Bhanushali-starrer, Utekar was specially brought on board to direct the song.




“The thought behind recreating the song, Ek ladki bheegi bhagi si, is to create buzz around the film. We wanted an additional promotional song that would become the tool to promote relatively newer faces, Dhvani Bhanushali, who debuts as an actor, and Aashim Gulati,” says Utekar.


While Shashwat Singh, Akshay and IP recreated the track, Utekar took charge of the video—from conceptualising the look to reimagining the setting. The idea, he says, was to retain the nostalgia of the famous ditty while lending it a modern twist. “Ek ladki is already a popular song. We have worked on recreating memories of the old one, [while giving it] a new touch by way of the design, look and treatment of the video. After extensive rehearsals, the song was shot within three days. Both Dhvani and Aashim have done a great job.”

vicky kaushal kishore kumar bollywood news Entertainment News entertaintment

