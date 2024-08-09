Hrithik Roshan's look from 'War 2' has gone viral on social media. He will be returning as R&AW agent-gone-rogue Kabir Dhaliwal for the film directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Jr NTR

The YRF spy universe is only going to get stronger with every film. Hrithik Roshan as Kabir was first introduced in the 2019 film 'War' he will once again slip into the sturdy shoes of Kabir for the sequel of the film. Currently, the film is on floors and the first look of Roshan from the sets has been leaked.

Hrithik Roshan has clearly worked hard on his physique to essay the role of R&AW agent-gone-rogue Kabir Dhaliwal. When the first part had dropped in 2019. audience could not get over the drool-worthy physique of the actor. It seems like the actor has put his best efforts in bringing the best of Kabir on screen.

The last film to have come out from the Spy universe was Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. The post credit if the film saw Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir, hinting that the next film in the universe will be War 2. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji of 'Brahmastra' and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani fame.

On Friday, the film once again started trending on social media after a picture of Hrithik from the sets of the film was leaked online. Take a look at the rugged look of the actor in uniform.

In the post-credits scene of Tiger 3, Ashutosh Rana's character, Colonel Sunil Luthra, makes a call to Hrithik's Kabir to inform him about the new threat. His dialogue is, "Joh main maangne jaa raha hu, woh kisi officer ko apne soldier se maangne ka haq nahi. Na hi koi baap apne bete se maang sakta hai. Par yeh kaam sirf tum hi kar sakte ho. India mein ek naya dushman hai. Yeh dushman itna vahishya aur khatarnak hai ki hum soch bhi nahi sakte. Na toh uska koi naam hai, aur na hi chehra. Woh andhere mein rehta hai Kabir, aur usse rokne ke liye tumhe bhi issi andhere mein utarna padega. Sahi aur galat ke har line ko cross karna padega, aur apne andar ke achai aur burai ka farak mitana padega. Woh sab karna padega jisko karne ke baad tum khud ko bhi maaf nahi kar paoge. Aur agar zinda bach gaye toh maut se zyada tumhe khud se bachna padega. Kyunki aisa na ho ki shaitan se ladte ladte, tum khud hi shaitan banjao."