Let the (blame) games begin!

Cinematic controversies have given political groups the chance to indulge in a game of finger-pointing. Even as the Kerala government has strongly opposed the release of The Kerala Story, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have given an impetus to cinephiles to catch the film on the big screen.

Recently, the city’s Huma Cinema in Kanjurmarg was booked by BJP’s Manoj Kotak for a free screening of the Adah Sharma-fronted offering. The event, organised along with the Ward 120 Vikroli Mahila Morcha, was attended by 300 women, who caught the tale of three young girls from Kerala who were abducted, forcibly converted to Islam, and subsequently radicalised.

Speaking to mid-day, Kavita Reddy of the Vikhroli Mahila Morcha said, “Each of us was asked to bring other women we were acquainted with. Because the screening fared so well, we plan to keep another special screening next week, at a different location. This movie isn’t entertainment; it is educational, and people should know about it.”

Post screening, attendees reportedly engaged in a discussion about the film’s themes, and their real-world implications. “Women should be educated and empowered about what is happening to their sisters across the world, and be prepared to handle themselves in any eventuality,” Reddy signed off.

