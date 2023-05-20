Breaking News
How did CCTV footage from day of Aryan Khan’s arrest go missing?
Mumbai: 12-man gang behind Rs 25-cr like-and-earn scam arrested
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde assures Gokhale Road bridge will open by October
Mumbai: Labourer dies at site of Uddhav Thackeray’s new house
Mumbai: City roads become safer, surroundings get deadlier
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Let the blame games begin

Let the (blame) games begin!

Updated on: 20 May,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Political groups take advantage of the controversy surrounding The Kerala Story; BJP MP arranges free screenings in city to lure women to watch offering

Let the (blame) games begin!

A still from The Kerala Story

Listen to this article
Let the (blame) games begin!
x
00:00

Cinematic controversies have given political groups the chance to indulge in a game of finger-pointing. Even as the Kerala government has strongly opposed the release of The Kerala Story, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have given an impetus to cinephiles to catch the film on the big screen.


Recently, the city’s Huma Cinema in Kanjurmarg was booked by BJP’s Manoj Kotak for a free screening of the Adah Sharma-fronted offering. The event, organised along with the Ward 120 Vikroli Mahila Morcha, was attended by 300 women, who caught the tale of three young girls from Kerala who were abducted, forcibly converted to Islam, and subsequently radicalised.



Speaking to mid-day, Kavita Reddy of the Vikhroli Mahila Morcha said, “Each of us was asked to bring other women we were acquainted with. Because the screening fared so well, we plan to keep another special screening next week, at a different location. This movie isn’t entertainment; it is educational, and people should know about it.”


Post screening, attendees reportedly engaged in a discussion about the film’s themes, and their real-world implications.  “Women should be educated and empowered about what is happening to their sisters across the world, and be prepared to handle themselves in any eventuality,” Reddy signed off.

Also Read: What’s this Kerala Story business?

 

adah sharma The Kerala Story bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK