Actress Adah Sharma assured fans that she is fine after the team of The Kerala Story met with a minor road accident

Actress Adah Sharma as Shalini in The Kerala Story

Listen to this article The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma assures fans she is fine after minor road accident x 00:00

'The Kerala Story' team was supposed to attend the Hindu Ekta Yatra being organised by the BJP in Telangana's Karimnagar town on May 14. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had said on Thursday that he is looking forward to hosting the team at Hindu Ekta Yatra.

But the event was reportedly called off after the film's team met with a minor road accident. Concerned fans reached out to the film's lead actress Adah Sharma to ask about her health. The actress assured them on social media that she is doing fine.

On Sunday night, Adah tweeted, "I'm fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major but thank you for the concern."

I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern ❤️❤️ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 14, 2023

Last Friday, ‘The Kerala Story’ was released in over 200 screens in across US and Canada. However, it is banned in some states in India and has been facing protests in some parts of the country, including Kerala.

Also read: After 'The Kerala Story', Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in upcoming thriller 'The Game of Girgit'

On 8 May, the Government of West Bengal banned the movie allegedly to prevent any incident related to communal hatred and violence. The film was also stopped from screening in Tamil Nadu by the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association as "a precautionary measure."

The Supreme Court on Friday had issued a notice to the West Bengal government seeking the reason behind the ban on 'The Kerala Story' in the state. The Supreme Court also asked the Tamil Nadu government to specify all the measures taken to provide security in theatres screening the film.

Talking about the same, Adah in a conversation with IANS said: "I am not the authority but in my opinion we should celebrate freedom of expression and watch the movie and then everyone has a choice to decide if they want to comment positively or negatively about it."

In the film, Adah plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Malayali Hindu nursing student, who goes missing from Kerala and is recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being lured to convert to Islam. She added, "We should also honour the censor board who passed the film and the supreme court. Those who want to ban the film, if they watch it they might realise the film speaks against terrorism and they might decide to increase the screenings and show the film to more young girls."

(With IANS inputs)