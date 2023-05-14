Breaking News
Now, Mumbai Central to get spanking 10m-wide FOB
BMW crash victim was in the city for laser surgery
Mumbai: TISS student accuses professor of sexual harassment
Mumbai: IMD issues heatwave warning
Special exams for NMIMS’ failing students
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > The Kerala Story crosses Rs 100 crore mark at domestic box office

'The Kerala Story' crosses Rs 100 crore-mark at domestic box office

Updated on: 14 May,2023 11:15 PM IST  |  mumbai
PTI |

Top

Directed by Sudipto Sen and fronted by Adah Sharma, the Hindi movie was released in 37 countries on May 12

'The Kerala Story' crosses Rs 100 crore-mark at domestic box office

The Kerala Story

Listen to this article
'The Kerala Story' crosses Rs 100 crore-mark at domestic box office
x
00:00

'The Kerala Story' has raised Rs 112.99 crore in nine days since its release at the India box office, the makers said Sunday.


In a press note, production house Sunshine Pictures said the film earned Rs 19.5 crore on Saturday, bringing up the total of its domestic earnings to Rs 112.99 crore.
"The Kerala Story", a film on conversion that has polarised the political discourse in the country leading to bans in some states and a tax-free status in others, hit the screens on May 5.



Directed by Sudipto Sen and fronted by Adah Sharma, the Hindi movie was released in 37 countries on May 12. Produced by Vipul Shah, "The Kerala Story" depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).


The film is banned in West Bengal and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have stopped its screening citing law and order situation, whereas BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have given it a tax-free status.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought replies of the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea of the producers of "The Kerala Story" that the movie is not being shown in theatres in these two states.

adah sharma The Kerala Story bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK