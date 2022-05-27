Lights, camera action! Genelia Deshmukh begins shooting for 'Trial Period'

Breaking News
27 May,2022
ANI |

On Friday, Genelia took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her fans and followers

Genelia Deshmukh. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actor Genelia Deshmukh is on a roll. After finishing filming for 'Mister Mummy', she has now started working on a new project titled 'Trial Period'.

On Friday, Genelia took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her fans and followers.




She dropped a video from her car while heading to the sets.


