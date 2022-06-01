Lights on in SLB’s Lahore

Bhansali to roll Heeramandi, a courtesan drama set in pre-independence Lahore, from June 15

Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Madhuri Dixit

After the mammoth success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali immediately dived into the world of Heeramandi. The Netflix series tells the story of love, betrayal and politics in the lives of the courtesans in pre-independence Lahore. While pre-production work began in March, it is now heard that the perfectionist is ready to call the shots on his maiden web offering.

The Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer is set to go on floors on June 15 in Film City. A unit hand reveals, “The original plan was to roll on June 3, but the makers spent the last two weeks of May ironing out the details. Fittings and look tests were done with the leading ladies. Readings with the actors will be conducted over the next few days.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

