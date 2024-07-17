Aahana Kumra took to Instagram and shared a video of getting a Mercedes GLC which costs about Rs 75 lakh.

Aahana Kumra

Listen to this article Aahana Kumra buys her very first Mercedes: ‘I’ve dreamt of this for too long’ x 00:00

Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra is on cloud nine after buying her very first luxury car. She took to Instagram and shared a video of getting a Mercedes GLC which costs about Rs 75 lakh. Sharing a video of celebrating the moment with her parents at the showroom, Aahana wrote, “Meri life Ki pehli Mercedes! I’ve dreamt of this for too long! My dad always wanted me to drive the Mercedes and today I’m proud to own one! And what an auspicious day for the delivery! Thank you mom and dad in believing in me always!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra)

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, Aahana bought a new house in Mumbai. Talking about the same, she said, "I barely went out because I wanted to save money. In the last few years, I've hardly said no to a project. Thankfully, all that has converted into something great for me."

The actor said she had preparing to buy a house for a long time. "For the past six years, whenever I travelled for shoots, I used to pick up something or the other, like carpets and showpieces, for my own house," she added.

Aahana shared that she planned to live with her parents in this house. "They are over the moon. I have always had them around me. Buying a car and a holiday home is the next big goal for me," she concluded.

That statement, right there, is what Aahana manifested two years ago, and now she’s finally a proud owner of a luxury car.

Aahana rose to fame with the 2016 film 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The cast includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sonal Jha, among others. The movie is about four women who are leading four separate battles for their freedom. The makers had an elaborate battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its 'lady-oriented' content. Overruling the censor board's refusal, the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) issued an 'A' or 'Adult' certificate to the feminist drama allowing it to finally be released.

Aahana will next be seen in the series 'Mixture' alongside Anushka Ranjan. Produced by Pinaka Entertainment and directed by Hanish Kalia, the gripping series delves deep into the world of crime and suspense. Set to release later this year, 'Mixture' promises to be a standout addition to the crime thriller genre.