Bollywood actor and model Lisa Haydon recently shared a glimpse of her beach vacation with her family that featured a romantic moment with her husband. Lisa took to her Instagram handle on Monday and posted a picture that showed her and her husband Dino Lalvani kissing while their kids Zack, Leo and Lara sat on their laps. Captioning the mushy picture Lisa wrote, Kiss me, quick...before the light changes. She also shared a video clip in which she can be seen enjoying the swing with her kid. Lifes precious moments, Lisa captioned it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram handle, several of her fans showed love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section of the post. Lisa, who made her Bollywood debut with the Sonam Kapoor starrer 2010 movie Aisha, got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016. The loving couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017. She has worked on several film projects including The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rascals, Queen and Housefull 3, among many others. The actor has also been a judge in shows like Indias Next Top Model and Top Model India. This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever