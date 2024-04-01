'Living in the moment': Bobby Deol flaunts his new hairdo in latest video

'Animal' actor Bobby Deol flaunted his new look by dropping a video on Instagram. The eye-catching part of the look was his hairstyle, which he styled as side braids and tied them in a bun

Bobby Deol on Monday treated fans to his new killer suave look, leaving the fans in awe of his outfit and hairdo. Bobby, who enjoys 3.1 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video, wherein he can be seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, and paired it with black blazer and matching palazzo pants. He rounded off the outfit with white shoes, a key locket and transparent sunglasses.

The eye-catching part of the look was his hairstyle, which he styled as side braids and tied them in a bun. He is also sporting an edgy beard look.

The post is captioned as: "Just out here, living in the moment."

Fans dropped several fire emojis in the comment section. One user wrote: "One of your best looks", another said, "charming as always."

On the professional front, Bobby was last seen in the action drama ‘Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, while Anil Kapoor, Bobby, and Rashmika Mandanna play pivotal roles. After his menacing villain act as Abrar Haque opposite Ranbir, he will play the antagonist in the YRF spy universe opposite Alia Bhatt.

A source informed IANS, “Bobby Deol’s inclusion to the YRF Spy Universe is an incredible casting coup by Aditya Chopra! Bobby will become a cold-blooded, menacing villain set to destroy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action spectacle that will blow the minds of audiences,” said a source.

In the upcoming yet-untitled film, Alia plays a female agent, directed by YRF’s homegrown director Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Sharvari, who is paired with Alia as super agents on a mission. Rawail has previously helmed 'The Railway Men' which streamed on Netflix.

Bobby next has ‘Kanguva’, and ‘NBK 109’ in the pipeline.