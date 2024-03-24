Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut will be fighting her maiden election from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, which is also her hometown

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has officially taken her plunge into politics. The Bharatiya Janta Party's 5th list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections features Kangana's name alongside 111 other candidates. Ramayana star Arun Govil will also be contesting the elections for BJP.

The party has released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Kangana Ranaut will be contesting her first-ever election from her hometown of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The party has also fielded veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

Soon after the list was announced, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle and wrote, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks"

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks back, in an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Kangana Ranaut said that she felt deeply responsible for fulfilling her duties towards the nation. “I have literally fought from film sets with political parties. That doesn’t keep me away; it doesn’t take me a seat to do what I want to do for my country. But if I want to get into politics, I probably think this is the right time,” said Kangana.

The actress further shared, “This country has given me so much; I feel deeply responsible to give back. I have always been more of a nationalist, and that image has taken over even my very glorious acting career. I do have the awareness that I am deeply loved and appreciated.”

Earlier, Kangana had also spoken about her interest in politics or whether she wants to compete in an election or not, saying, "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna showers blessings, I will fight).” However, earlier in the year, Kangana wrote on her social media handle, "I am a sensitive and sensible person, not a political person. I was asked to join politics many times, I didn’t."