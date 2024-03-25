Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After an objectionable post, Kangana Ranaut took to her X account and gave a befitting reply to Supriya Shinate

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has officially taken the plunge into politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party's 5th list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections features Kangana's name alongside 111 other candidates. Kangana Ranaut will be contesting her first-ever election from her hometown of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The party has also fielded veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan,' from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Soon after the list was announced, people started reacting to the political party's decision to choose Kangana Ranaut as the candidate. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also took to her Instagram and questioned this decision by BJP. The former journalist, while posting a picture of Kangana, wrote, “Kya Bhav chal raha hai Mandi mein koi batayega”. After this objectionable post, Kangana took to her X account and gave a befitting reply to Supriya.

The actress, in her note, wrote, “Dear Supriya ji, In the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.

We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices; we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts, and above all, we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity…”

In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.… pic.twitter.com/GJbhJTQAzW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2024

After Kangana’s reply, netizens lauded the actress-turned-politician for her take. One user wrote, “Shame on YOU @SupriyaShrinate”. “The choice of words used in this post shows the calmness,” wrote another user. A third one commented, “Well said Kangana… Now To win this seat Of Mandi with Record Margin and shut the mouth of such misogynistic women from @INCIndia”.

In a subsequent post, Kangana added, "If a young man gets ticket his ideology is attacked if a young woman gets ticket her sexuality is attacked. Strange !! Also congress people are sexualising a small town’s name. Mandi is being used in sexual context everywhere, just because it has a young woman candidate, shame on congress people for displaying sexist tendencies."

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks back, in an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Kangana Ranaut said that she felt deeply responsible for fulfilling her duties towards the nation. “I have literally fought from film sets with political parties. That doesn’t keep me away; it doesn’t take me a seat to do what I want to do for my country. But if I want to get into politics, I probably think this is the right time,” said Kangana.

The actress further shared, “This country has given me so much; I feel deeply responsible to give back. I have always been more of a nationalist, and that image has taken over even my very glorious acting career. I do have the awareness that I am deeply loved and appreciated.”