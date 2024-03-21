Recently, Farah Khan posted a funny video with Ananya Panday, showcasing her witty humour

Farah Khan and Ananya Panday in new reel

Listen to this article LOL! Farah Khan and Ananya Panday's latest reel leaves internet in fits of laughter, watch video x 00:00

Farah Khan is known for sharing excellent behind-the-scenes content with fans. The director and choreographer is a major hit on Instagram, entertaining followers with hilarious reels featuring Bollywood stars, often shot during work.

Farah Khan and Ananya Panday's latest reel

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Farah Khan posted a funny video with Ananya Panday, showcasing her witty humour and making followers laugh. Farah Khan shared a humorous reel on Instagram today featuring Ananya Panday. Both donned red outfits, but the hilarity ensued as they playfully threw shade at each other. The reel, accompanied by the title song of the TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, elevates the fun to another level.

Captioning the video, Farah stated, "When someone younger n hotter wears the same colour"

Farah Khan and Ananya Panday's latest reel, watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

B-town couldn't help but join in on the fun. Malaika Arora left four laughing emojis under the video. Sanjay Kapoor said, "🤣🤣🤣 she may be hotter and younger can’t give that Oscar-winning expression 🤣🤣"

Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavna wrote, "😂😂😂😂faru"

Farah Khan's previous video with Karan Johar

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar getting together and dropping a video always ends in hilarious results. Their latest video which gives us a tour of Johar's new closet had left everyone in splits. While the closet is nothing but impressive, it was their banter that had netizens laughing out loud.

In the video, Farah is seen recording a happy dance by Karan as she says, "We are going into Karan Johar's new closet!”As he entered a big room, with Farah following just behind, he said, “First you have to go through my bed…room!” “I'm willing to go through your bed!” she replied, to which Karan then added, “Which is where nothing happens!”

Karan flaunted his neatly stacked clothes inside the huge closet space. Karan opened a rack and said, "Farah these are all the clothes that you will never wear because they are actually good!” He then showed the shimmery jackets and Farah instantly added, “Oh my god I am feeling very poor!”

Sharing the post, Farah wrote in the caption, “Sunday BLING for all #karah fans! @karanjohar's new closet is just UNBELIEVABLE!! #oldfriendsarethebestfriends” Karan shared the post on his Instagram Stories and put the caption, “We need a show!!!”