Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her businessman husband Raj Kundra , and an unidentified individual were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) last month for allegedly defrauding a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal. A few days back, the actress even announced closure of her restaurant. Now, as per latest development, she and Raj have been issued a lookout notice in the same case.

Mumbai Police has issued a lookout circular against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in a multi-crore fraud case. The celebrity couple is accused of defrauding a businessman of about Rs 60 crore in a case linked to an investment deal for their now-defunct Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Economic Offences Wing (EOW) sources suggest the police are now investigating the travel logs of Ms Shetty and Mr Kundra. The firm's auditor has also been called for questioning.

According to Mumbai Police, businessman Deepak Kothari has accused the couple of jointly cheating him of more than Rs 60 crore. He alleged that the money, given between 2015 and 2023 in the name of business expansion, was instead used for personal expenses. The investigation has now been handed over to the EOW. The offence was initially registered at Juhu police station under relevant sections related to cheating and forgery.

Shilpa Shetty announces Bastian closure

After this news, the actress announced closure of her plush restaurant Bastian Bandra on 3rd September. The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a long note notifying her followers about the shutdown of the Bastion Bandra facility.

She wrote, “This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations - BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow”.

She further mentioned, “To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons - a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences.”