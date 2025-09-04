Breaking News
Shilpa Shetty closes Bastian Bandra to open doors in Juhu plans South Indian restaurant in its place

Shilpa Shetty closes Bastian Bandra to open doors in Juhu, plans South Indian restaurant in its place

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Shilpa Shetty’s famous Bastian restaurant in Bandra to move to Juhu’s Sun-n-Sand Hotel. The actress also announced that she plans to use the upscale Bandra venue for her new South Indian eatery

Shilpa Shetty closes Bastian Bandra to open doors in Juhu, plans South Indian restaurant in its place

(L-R) Ranjit Bindra with wife Tina, business partner Shilpa Shetty, and Raj Kundra

After nearly a decade as one of Mumbai’s most popular dining destinations, Bastian Bandra — owned by Shilpa Shetty and Ranjit Bindra — is closing its doors today. The restaurant has been known for its sumptuous seafood, vibrant atmosphere, and Arcane Affair that drew the city’s elite. But the city’s foodies won’t miss their favourite dish from the restaurant for too long because Shetty, on September 3, announced that she would be opening Bastian Beach Club in Juhu. 

mid-day has learnt that Juhu’s sea-facing property, Sun-n-Sand Hotel, will house the actor’s newest restaurant. According to insiders, the deal was negotiated in April. A source from the hotel tells us, “The pool area and one of the restaurants have been cordoned off for a while. On September 1, the area was shut down for guests in the hotel as well. The construction work has begun and will continue till October.” The plan is to throw open Bastian Beach Club’s doors by November-December, in time for the holiday season. Meanwhile, Bastian at the Top in Dadar will operate as usual. 

In her post, the actor and entrepreneur also revealed that the Bandra address would serve as the venue for her latest eatery, Ammakai, which will serve Mangalorean cuisine and will be an ode to her roots.

mid-day reached out to Sun-n-Sand Hotel, which confirmed its association with Bastian Beach Club. 

