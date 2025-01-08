Breaking News
Updated on: 09 January,2025 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali begins work on dialogue-heavy sequences of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal's film at a Goregaon studio

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal

A crucial shooting leg of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s coveted drama, Love and War, commenced at Film City yesterday with the three leading stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, in attendance. An insider tells mid-day that the talky portions of the film that will be shot in this schedule are designed to be emotionally intense and integral to the narrative.


Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali


“There was a break for a few days, but we started filming in full swing. Till January 11, key scenes will be shot. Bhansali has been known for his ability to craft dialogue-heavy sequences that resonate deeply with the audience. This film will be no different. The conversations between Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky will be confrontational and will challenge their characters,” says the insider.


While work on the film began in November 2024, the team will begin filming in full swing this month, we’re told. Bhansali intends to wrap it by mid-2025.

