Love Sex Aur Dhokha fame Anshuman Jha becomes father to baby girl Tara

Actor Anshuman Jha, one of the most beloved figures in the industry, recently welcomed a baby girl named Tara with his wife Sierra Winters on March 10. Jha, known for his role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha and most recently seen in Lakadbaggha, is now experiencing the happiest moment of his life. According to recent reports, Sierra Winters’ due date was March 14, but she went into early labour on March 8.

Anshuman Jha shared the news of welcoming his first child in an interview with Hindustan Times. He expressed, "The last 48 hours have been a blur; it was a long labour. It's a surreal experience, unlike anything I've ever had before."

In America, it is legal to determine the sex of the baby even before birth, but reports claim that the 38-year-old actor and his wife opted not to take a sex determination test as they "wanted the baby's gender to be a surprise." Jha revealed that Sierra went into labour earlier than expected and it was a long process. "Although the due date was March 14 (celebrated as Pi Day), so we had started calling our baby 'Pi'. I truly believe women are the smartest people on the planet. I'm grateful we had a daughter," shared the Lakadbaggha (2023) actor.

Sierra and her partner, both American, chose to have their first child with the support of her parents nearby. "I believe having grandparents can make a big difference. I lost my parents in 2020. Having an elderly presence in the first two to three months, who has experience raising children, is important. Sierra's mom had three kids, so it's nice to have family around," he concluded.

On the work front, Anshuman Jha was last seen in the action thriller 'Lakadbaggha.' The story revolves around Arjun Bakshi, a vigilant advocate for animals, who discovers an underground illegal animal trade network operating from Kolkata port. During his investigation, he stumbles upon a rare species of the Indian Striped Hyena, known as the 'Lakadbaggha.' Earlier, the actor has done films such as Yeh Hai Bakrapur (2014), X: Past Is Present (2015), Chauranga (2016), Mona Darling (2017), Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain (2018) and No Fathers In Kashmir (2019).