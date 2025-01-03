Loveyapa title track: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's first glimpse as Gucci and Baani is revealed. The two play a young couple navigating love in the time of social media

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Listen to this article Loveyapa title track: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's new song the next love anthem? Netizens react x 00:00

Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, Advait Chandan’s Loveyapa has generated immense excitement since its announcement, marking Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's highly anticipated theatrical debut. Junaid's first foray into the romantic comedy genre has fans eager to see the chemistry between this fresh and exciting pair. Now the makers unveiled the film's title track and is set to become the love anthem of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The title track is an absolute burst of energy, with lively beats and lyrics that perfectly resonate with youth and Gen-Z audiences. The song’s relatable vibe hints at the film's mass appeal, making it clear that Loveyapa will be a hit among younger viewers, raising anticipation and excitement for its release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

Reacting to the song, Khushi's sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor was all hearts.

A user commented, "Curious to see Amir khan’s son & Sridevi’s daughter together.. though first movie Khushi was a disappointment.. let’s see if she improves this time around".

"Omg is this a real song," wrote another netizen.

Another person wrote, "Ohhh wow this was really osm & your expressions khusiii too good, Major excited for this now".

"What is this cringe," wondered another Instagram user.

About Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa

The upcoming rom-com is all set to light up the big screen with its youthful charm and infectious energy. Fans can’t wait to witness the sizzling chemistry between these two rising stars, whose performances are poised to redefine modern-day romantic comedies.

Loveyapa is a tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter, shaping up to be a cinematic treat.

Backing this ambitious project are two powerhouse production houses, Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. Phantom Studios has a reputation for delivering critically acclaimed content, while AGS Entertainment has been a driving force behind numerous commercial hits. Together, they bring an exciting synergy to the making of Loveyapa.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for 7th February, 2025 to embark on this enchanting journey of love!

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s debut movies

Khushi, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics. In the Netflix film, she portrayed Betty Cooper alongside Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Junaid, the son of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta made his acting debut with Netflix's film Maharaj, which also featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the film delves into pre-independent India, revolving around the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. This historical backdrop has sparked controversy, with some alleging the film could potentially offend religious sentiments.