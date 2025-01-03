Breaking News
Updated on: 03 January,2025 12:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jaideep Ahlawat narrates a story in the teaser of Paatal Lok season 2 that sets the tone for the upcoming season. The first season was a big hit and will be premiered on Prime Video

Paatal Lok still

Jaideep Ahlawat explains Paatal Lok with a 2-minute story, watch teaser of season 2
Starting the year on high note, Prime Video unveiled the teaser of the highly anticipated second season of the critically acclaimed series 'Paatal Lok'. With excitement at its peak, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary. The teaser offers a thrilling glimpse into a new case that pushes Hathi Ram to his limits. With chaos lurking at every turn, will the underdog cop risk it all to uncover the truth, or will his relentless pursuit consume him completely? This time, the stakes for uncovering the truth are higher, the mysteries deeper, and the threats deadlier. The new season promises to raise the drama barometer to new heights, drawing viewers into an even darker, more immersive, and treacherous world.


Into the world of Paatal Lok 2


The teaser features Jaideep Ahlawat who essays the role of Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary. He narrates a story that puts the Paatal Lok in perspective setting the tone for the season. The actor has scars on his face and is in a dimly lit place as he narrates a rather eerie story. 


Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films LLP, the eight-episode series is created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and created by Sudip Sharma, the series is produced by Clean Slate Filmz in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP.

The returning cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag, alongside new faces such as Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua in important roles.

Sudip Sharma, the creator and showrunner of the series, shared his excitement in a press release shared by Prime Video. He said, "The overwhelming response to the first season inspired me to craft stories that are raw, relatable, and intensely gripping. Collaborating with an exceptional team has been a privilege, and we've amplified the themes of crime, mystery, and suspense in this new chapter."

The first season of the series, praised for its intense storytelling and raw portrayal of Indian society, introduced audiences to the morally complex world of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary.  The show will be released on Prime Video on January 17. 

