Luv Sinha denies Shatrughan Sinha underwent any surgery: ‘One shouldn’t believe unverified news'

Shatrughan Sinha’s son, Luv Sinha, has now clarified that the actor was admitted to the hospital for an annual check-up

In Pic: Luv Sinha

It was recently revealed that Shatrughan Sinha was hospitalized and underwent minor surgery, but it turns out this news was fake. Shatrughan Sinha’s son, Luv Sinha, has now clarified that the actor was admitted to the hospital for an annual check-up. He asked everyone not to believe any unverified news.

Luv, in his tweet, denied reports that the veteran actor underwent minor surgery. Luv took to his X account and tweeted, "In regard to my father’s health, I’d like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn’t believe unverified news. We took my father to the hospital for his annual check-up and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned."

In regard to my father’s health I’d like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn’t believe unverified news. We took my father to the hospital for his annual checkup, and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned. — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) July 1, 2024

"My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well. I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure," Luv had said in a WhatsApp message to PTI.

Shatrughan recently won from West Bengal's Asansol constituency in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections and expressed his gratitude to the people of Asansol. The actor won by a margin of 59,564 votes against BJP candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia.

(With inputs from Agencies)