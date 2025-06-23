Singer Maahi, who recently dropped the single Jaan se zyaada, on charting his own path while carrying his father Shaan’s legacy forward

Maahi and Shaan

He knew where he always belonged — in a recording studio, behind the mic. At 20, Maahi has made his way there. The youngster, son of singer Shaan, made his playback debut with Nadaaniyan’s track, Tera kya karoon, earlier this year. Now, with his latest single Jaan se zyaada landing him a billboard in Times Square, the singer is ready to chart a path of his own. “I’m at a place where I’m discovering myself not only as an artiste, but also as a human. There is a certain motivation that kicks in when you’re in your 20s. I want to make an impact through my music,” says Maahi.

Growing up in the shadows of his grandfather Manas Mukherjee, who was a composer, and father Shaan meant that music was an integral part of his life. “I never met Dadu, but his music has been an inspiration. Dad never pressures me, but there’s an unspoken responsibility. I want to carry the legacy forward while also creating something that’s mine.”

While music has been a part of his life as long as he can remember, Maahi began riyaz seriously at the age of nine. It took a few years and a stern family conversation for him to understand the discipline required. “When I was 13 or 14 years old, I realised if I want to do this, I need to be all in. In a country with so much talent, you have to give your 100 per cent.”

Years of training and his ambition have brought him to this point — he has several songs under his belt, including Jaadugari and Sorry. As someone creating music in the age of Gen Z, he believes the audience today connects with authenticity. He shares, “People want to hear something real, not fabricated. Also today, releasing a song isn’t enough. You have to give it life through visuals and reels.”

Maahi knows it’s not his journey alone; it’s also about carrying his family’s legacy ahead. Has his father given him words of advice? He says, “Baba’s guidance is more about life. But musically, he taught me two things: you have to really love singing, and you must never stop learning.”