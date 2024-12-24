Shaan has reacted to the ordeal and shared that he was asleep when the fire broke out, and by the time they realised, most of the people in the building had already gone down

In Pic: Shaan

Shaan reacts to fire breakout in his building, says he & his family were stuck for 40 min 'until firefighters came'

A fire broke out at Mumbai's Fortune Enclave building in Bandra (W), where ace singer Shaan lives. While Shaan lives on the 11th floor of the building, the fire broke out on the seventh floor. Now the singer has reacted to the ordeal and shared that he was asleep when the fire broke out, and by the time they realised, most of the people in the building had already gone down. He also stated that he was stuck on the 14th floor at a neighbour's house for about 40 minutes until firefighters came up and took them down.

Shaan, in his statement to HT, said, “The fire broke out on the seventh floor around 12:30 a.m. We were asleep and were woken up around 1 a.m. Most of the people in the building, on the seventh floor and below, had gone down. We were told to go to the terrace, but since the terrace was locked and the smoke was mounting, we took refuge at our neighbour, Mrs Kazi’s home, on the 14th floor. Unfortunately, they were stuck too. We were there for about 40 minutes until the firemen came up and took us down.”

He further revealed that the fire hadn't done any major damage to the building, but the seventh floor is completely gutted while the sixth and eighth floors are partially burnt. Shaan stated, “The seventh floor is completely gutted with fire. The sixth and eighth floors are partially burnt, but there hasn’t been much damage to the building. Our home is fine.”

Radhika Mukherji, Shaan's wife, also reacted to the shocking incident and stated, "We are fine. Our younger son, Maahi, was out, and it was Soham (elder son) who woke us up. The three of us had to be rescued besides our two house helps and two fur babies. Panic is inevitable in such situations, but we tried to stay as informed and prepared as possible. The first thing we did as a family was switch off all the mains and cover our faces with wet cloths to minimize smoke inhalation. We made three attempts to get to higher floors. Initially, we managed to reach the 15th floor, but the smoke was too overwhelming to go further."

With God’s grace, everything is fine at their house, with no damage caused by smoke or fire to their abode.