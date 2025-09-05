After a super successful run at the cinema halls and the big screens, Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Maalik is making its way onto OTT platforms. The film starts streaming on September 5

Rajkummar Rao made big waves with his action thriller Maalik, which released in July 2025. The actor once again proved his mettle by stepping away from his innocent and romantic roles and taking on the role of a fierce gangster in this one. After a superhit run at the box office and an overwhelming critical acclaim , the film is now all set to make its way on OTT streaming platforms.

Maalik on OTT

Maalik hit the big screens on July 11, 2025 and ended its theatrical run after approximately 28 days. And now, about eight weeks after its release, Maalik has arrived on OTT plaform Amazon Prime Video. It starts streaming on the platform on Friday, September 5, 2025.

The movie earned Rs 4.02 crores on the opening day, which was much lower than Rajkummar's previous release of 2025, Bhool Chuk Maaf, which had earned ₹7 crores on the first day. However, Maalik managed to collect Rs 20 crores by the end of 4 days. According to reports, it had a domestic net collection of around Rs 26.36 crore and a worldwide gross of about rs 33.25 crore while ending its theatrical run.

About Maalik

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the film is headlined by Rajkummar Rao along with a powerhouse ensemble cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, Huma Qureshi, Anshuman Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire. Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream this action-thriller starting today.

Set against the gritty and pulsating backdrop of Allahabad in the 1980s, Maalik follows the story of Deepak (Rajkummar), a young man from a modest farming background who walks into the world of crime and rises through the ranks to become the city’s most powerful and feared gangster, known as Maalik. Blending high-voltage action, deep emotional conflict, and political intrigue, the film weaves together themes of ambition, violence, corruption, betrayal, and the consequences of wielding power in the world of crime. Chronicling one man's turbulent ascent from an oppressed background to the echelons of mafia power in Allahabad, this action drama effectively grips viewers with the protagonist's pursuit of power and respect while unravelling the tangled complexities of love and family.

(With inputs from IANS)