Maddock Films had a successful year as it delivered the blockbuster film Stree 2 and hit films like Munjya, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Maddock Films has cemented itself as an experimenter with innovative storytelling. Maddock Films has now announced an expansive slate of upcoming films, including the highly anticipated Shakti Shalini and Chamunda. These films promise to expand the studio's cinematic universe, by introducing new characters and twists to the already existing horror universe.

Maddock Films ventured into the horror-comedy genre in India with the 2018 blockbuster Stree, and blended spine-chilling thrills, humour, and desi folklore. This resonated with audiences, propelling horror comedy into further mainstream. With its latest announcement, Maddock Films is embarking on its most ambitious venture yet: a visionary, interconnected cinematic universe of horror-comedy superheroes. Spanning the next four years, this narrative will culminate in Mahayudh, a two-part saga set to redefine the boundaries of horror-comedy in Indian cinema. Bringing together superheroes from across the Maddock horror-comedy universe, Mahayudh promises to push the limits of both genre and scale.

The year 2025 will see the release of Thama on Diwali, and Shakti Shalini on December 31. Bhediya 2 will hit cinemas on August 14, 2026. Chamunda will be released on December 4, 2026. The year 2027 will see the release of Stree 3 on August 13, 2026, and Maha Munjya on December 24. 2028 will see the release of two mega battles- Pehla Mahayudh on August 11 and Doosara Mahayudh on Diwali, on October 18.

Dinesh Vijan, who is at the helm of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, said, "Our mission at Maddock has always been to innovate and entertain. We've crafted compelling characters that resonate with audiences, grounded in India's rich culture and heritage. This deep connection has made our stories not just relatable, but also meaningful. Also, with a passionate and devoted fanbase, we’re now setting the stage for something even bigger: a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before. We can’t wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond – and we are just getting started!"