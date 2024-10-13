'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' have announced that they will remove parts from the film that makes references to Stree. The director also apologised to Maddock Films

Still from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Listen to this article 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' makers to remove references of 'Stree', director Raaj Shandilyaa apologises to Maddock Films x 00:00

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has received a formal public apology from director Raaj Shaandilyaa and the producers - Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films of 'Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video' after facing significant backlash on social media for wrongfully using elements from their 'Stree' franchise without permission. They are taking immediate steps to rectify the issue and ensure it doesn't happen again. The makers of the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starred have assured the rectification will be made by October 15 and a new print will be screened in the theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raaj Shaandilyaa publicly apologises to Maddock Films

Raaj Shaandilyaa who has also directed the Dream Girl franchise took to social media to publicly apologise to Maddock Films who made Stree and Stree 2. "I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorized use of character and dialogue from Maddock Films’ franchise “Stree” in our film. We deeply regret any harm caused to Maddock Films and their franchise as a result of this infringement. "

The note further read, "We are taking immediate steps to rectify the issue and are in the process of removing all infringing content from our film wherein we have used character and dialogue from Maddock Films “Stree” at the earliest. It will be our endeavour to complete this process by Tuesday ,15th October 2024, to the full satisfaction of Maddock Films. We also commit to ensuring that no such unauthorized usage will occur in the future."

"We further confirm that our film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” is in no way associated with Maddock Films, their “Stree” and “Stree 2” franchises, or any of the characters therein. Additionally, we make no claim to any intellectual property rights in “Stree,” “Stree 2,” or any related characters," the note further read.

I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of

Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorized… — Raaj HINDU Shaandilyaa (@writerraj) October 12, 2024

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office

The comedy-drama that stars Rajkummar, Triptii, Vijay Raaz and Mallika Sherawat was released in theatres on October 11. The film clashed with Alia Bhatt's Jigra at the box office. On day 1, the Rajkummar Rao-starrer collected Rs 5.71 cr which was more than the collection of Alia Bhatt-starrer. The Vasan Bala directorial collected Rs 4.55 cr on opening day.