Madgaon Express

U/A: Comedy, drama

Dir: Kunal Kemmu

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu

Rating: 4/5

Justice has been served. There is finally a comedy running in theatres that deserves to be called one. One that honours the audience’s largely neglected funny bone and doesn’t want them to leave their brains at home. And has zero interest in schooling the viewers. Actor Kunal Kemmu makes a gloriously hilarious directorial debut with Madgaon Express, where Dil Chahta Hai’s (2001) dream meets Go Goa Gone’s (2013) reality.

Three childhood friends, played by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, have tried and failed at taking a trip to Goa, after completing their graduation. Life happens, and Pinku (Gandhi) and Ayush (Tiwary) move to foreign shores to make a brighter future. But Dodo (Divyenndu), who is left behind, stays loyal to their shared dream. Years later, the dream gets a new lease of life when the trio decides to embark on a trip to Goa, albeit on a middle-class budget. What follows is a series of disasters, making them regret even wanting a trip in the first place. Kemmu, who has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogue for the film, crafts a comedy that doesn’t rely on gags but on the distinct characterisation of its protagonists to drive the humour.

Pinku is a meek mamma’s boy encumbered with several allergies. Ayush, the level-headed one, is emotionally committed to a woman he has never met. Dodo, who has the steering wheel of this ride, is a street-smart guy faking luxury to impress his well-off friends. Someone’s tragedy is another’s comedy, and Kemmu uses this thought to sprinkle the three men with different inadequacies that become efficient tools to evoke humour. The debutant filmmaker also seems to be heavily inspired by his old collaborators, director duo Raj-DK, with whom he worked on comedies like 99 (2009) and Go Goa Gone, also serving as a dialogue writer on the latter. The clever, tongue-in-cheek, and relatable humour of Raj-DK makes a fashionable turn in Madgaon Express. Yet, Kemmu makes it his own by grounding the characters. Watching the three men with quirks as their friendship evolves feels like the director has either lived the lives of the characters or known them. The movie is a fine example of observational humour.

The other thing that the actor-filmmaker gets right is the casting. Divyenndu is the life of the film, delivering maximum chaos and humour. His effortless timing in comedy elevates the performance. It’s a wonderful comeback to comedies for Divyenndu, a decade after he shone in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and Chashme Baddoor (2013). Gandhi, whose portrayal of an extremely confident and greedy businessman in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) is still fresh in people’s minds, surprises with terrific physical comedy. Tiwari, who has mostly headlined intense and dramatic stories before, is remarkably charming here. The makers have teased a sequel in the end. If only the audience now boards this ride.