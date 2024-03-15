Madhu Chopra on Priyanka Chopra's work-life balance: She's Malti’s mom, she's a wife, and a homemaker

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu opens up about the different hats her daughter dons. Find out what the superstar's mother had to say

In the context of parenting and family dynamics, Dr. Madhu Chopra, mother to Priyanka Chopra, has been stressing upon the crucial need for maintaining a clear boundary between work and home life.

This is also reflected through the insights that she openly shares on the 'Parenting Made Easy' community on coto, a social community platform exclusively for women by women.

Sharing insights about her and her children’s approach to work, Madhu said, "When they were growing up, they knew this is work. They knew this is home. There has to be a division. You don't bring work home. You don't take home to your work, good or bad. That was very clear. We never spoke shop at our dining table. We would talk about world events, we talked about careers and options. We talk a lot."

Speaking about her daughter Priyanka and expressing amazement at how she manages multiple roles, Dr. Chopra shares, "I must say, I admire her a lot. She's a global star when she's working, but when at home, she's my daughter. She's Malti’s mom, she's a wife, and a homemaker. You should see the way she organizes her home. They have guests all the time, and I am amazed. I admire her for that. And somewhere, I feel she saw me doing it. The way she manages is amazing. And then she's a great host too. So, the friends like to come back to their home."

Priyanka Chopra recently

On March 14, Priyanka Chopra returned to the bay with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The actress was positively beaming with joy as she posed for the paparazzi. She even taught her little one to wave for the paps!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie turned 2 on January 15. The couple hosted an intimate party with their near and dear ones in attendance. Proud parents Nick and Priyanka took to their respective social media handle to share different pictures that gave a glimpse at Malti's 2nd birthday celebration.

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to share pictures from Malti's Elmo-themed party. The couple also held a puja for their little one and shared some snaps from the same. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas along with their daughter and actress' mother Madhumalti were seen praying to Lord Venkateswara at a temple in Malibu.