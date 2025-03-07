The screening will be held on the eve of International Women's Day at the historic Village East by Angelika movie theater in Manhattan, NY

Madhur Bhandarkar. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Madhur Bhandarkar to attend Fashion's screening at the New York Indian Film Festival x 00:00

Critically acclaimed director Madhur Bhandarkar has been invited as a special guest of honor at the special screening of his film 'Fashion' at the 25th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

ADVERTISEMENT

The screening will be held on the eve of International Women's Day at the historic Village East by Angelika movie theater in Manhattan, NY.

Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial 'Fashion', released in 2008, stars Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Mugdha Godse in the lead roles. Over a decade after its release, the film is set to screen at the New York Indian Film Festival to kickstart the celebration of International Women's Day.

The invitation received by the director on the behalf of the Indo American Arts Council stated,

"On behalf of Indo American Arts Council, we are pleased to invite you as our distinguished guest of honor at the special screening of your critically acclaimed film, "Fashion" on March 7, 2025, at the historic Village East by Angelika movie theater in Manhattan, NY."

It added, "In celebration of International Women's Day, this special screening of "Fashion" kickstarts our showcase & publicity of the 25 edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), the longest-running and most prestigious Indian film festival in North America, which we host each year and would be held later this summer."

At the 25th edition of NYIFF, the Padma Shree awardee director will also receive a special award for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

"As our distinguished guest, you will be venerated with a special award from us for your outstanding contributions to Indian Cinema." read the invitation.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut's Fashion is also set to return to theaters in India for a grand re-release on March 7.

PVR INOX is all set to celebrate Women's Day in a grand way from March 7 to March 13. They announced this news on their Instagram by sharing a video of Madhur Bhandarkar.

He said, "Hi everyone, I am filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and I am super excited to announce that the film Fashion is re-releasing as part of the Women's Day Film Festival at PVR INOX. The film is very close to my heart, and it's incredible to see it resonate with audiences after so many years."

He added, "I am truly grateful for the love Fashion still receives. Fashion returns on big screen on 7th March 2025. Don't miss the amazing National Award Performances by Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and all the talented other actors. The soundtracks remain favourite of countless playlists."

"Be sure to check out the show on the PVR-INOX app," he concluded.

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut received National Awards for their performances in the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever