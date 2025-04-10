Dr Nene took to his official Instagram account and dropped a wholesome picture with his beautiful wife as they enjoyed some good food and conversation with friends

Picture Courtesy/Dr Sriram Nene's Instagram account

Listen to this article Madhuri Dixit enjoys some quality time with her husband x 00:00

Bollywood stunner Madhuri Dixit knows how to perfectly balance her personal and professional life. The 'Dhak Dhak' girl was seen having a good time with her husband, Dr Sriram Nene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Nene took to his official Instagram account and dropped a wholesome picture with his beautiful wife as they enjoyed some good food and conversation with friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

He captioned the photo, "Always a good time when the right people are with you," along with a red heart emoji.

The selfie clicked by Dr Nene showed Madhuri looking as beautiful as ever in a white blazer, with a black shimmery top underneath. Her outfit was completed by statement earrings and spectacles.

Both Madhuri and Dr Nene were seen flaunting their dazzling smiles in their latest pic together.

On March 25, Madhuri used social media to flaunt her golden glow in a saree.

She took to her IG and posted a couple of mesmerizing photos where she is seen posing in an orange saree with a matching blouse. She paired it with a statement green-colored neckpiece and complementary earrings, along with a bindi and some light makeup.

Sharing her images on the internet, Madhuri wrote, “Golden hour, golden glow, and a heart full of sunshine.”

Talking about her professional commitments, basking in the success of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” Madhuri will next be seen in the web series “Mrs. Deshpande".

Madhuri will play the role of an intense serial killer in her next. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, this psychological thriller is a remake of a popular French series.

Speaking about her upcoming drama during IIFA 2025, Madhuri said, “There’s no conscious effort as such but the role came my way, and I thought it’s something that I would love to do because it explores a different part of me, and I’m looking forward to it”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever