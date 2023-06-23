Breaking News
Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene exude major couple goals in new pictures

Updated on: 05 July,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Soon after Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr Shirram Nene dropped their pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons

Picture Courtesy/Dr Shirram Nene's Instagram account

Popular couple Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr Shirram Nene often share their adorable couple pictures and videos with their fans.


On Thursday, the couple dropped a couple of cute pictures from their vacation and captioned it, "Always loving each other's vibe."


In the pictures, Madhuri and Shriram could be seen on a Yacht and clicking each other's pictures.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

Soon after they dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"So sweet couple," a fan commented.

A user wrote, "This the best picture on internet today."

"Ahhh so so sweet," a fan commented.

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Madhuri, the film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

