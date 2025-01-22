Anupam Kher, who was most recently seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself standing in the middle of the river Ganga and taking a bath.

In Pic: Anupam Kher

Listen to this article Watch! Anupam Kher enjoys 'Ganga snan' at Maha Kumbh: 'Tears flowed from my eyes' x 00:00

Anupam Kher is currently in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The actor, who has a deep love for Indian traditions, reached the Maha Kumbh and has now shared a video of himself receiving divine blessings by bathing in the Ganga river. The actor, who was most recently seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself standing in the middle of the river Ganga and taking a bath. He has also attached a heartfelt caption along with the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher shares post from Maha Kumbh

While sharing the video of himself enjoying the sacred bath, Kher wrote in Hindi, "महाकुंभ में गंगा स्नान करके जीवन सफल हुआ !! पहली बार उस स्थान पर पहुँच के मंत्र उच्चारण किए जहाँ माँ गंगा, जमुना जी और सरस्वती जी का संगम होता है! प्रार्थना करते करते अश्रु स्वयं ही आँखो से बहने लगे।संयोग देखिए! ऐसा ही ठीक एक साल पहले आज ही के दिन अयोध्या में प्राण प्रतिष्ठान के दिन हुआ था! सनातन धर्म की जय।" (Taking a holy dip in the Ganga at the Mahakumbh feels like a life fulfilled! For the first time, I reached the sacred spot where Maa Ganga, Yamuna Ji, and Saraswati Ji converge. As I recited mantras there, tears flowed from my eyes on their own during the prayers. What a coincidence! Exactly a year ago, on this very day, the same happened during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya! Glory to Sanatan Dharma.

Anupam Kher celebrated 40 years in the industry

Anupam Kher recently completed 40 glorious years in cinema this year, and he celebrated this milestone moment of his career during the promotions of Vijay 69, a direct-to-streaming film that is garnering a lot of acclaim. Vijay 69 is currently streaming on Netflix and also stars Chunky Panday and The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja.

While Anupam is basking in the success of the film, he looked back on how he began his journey in the Hindi film industry as a struggling actor trying his best to make ends meet. Anupam visited six places in the city that are extremely dear to him because of the nostalgic value they hold for him.

He visited Casa Maria, St Paul’s Road, Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir (Bandra West), Prithvi Theatre, Juhu, Kalumal Estate, Juhu, Shastri Nagar, Santacruz Linking Road Extension, and Kherwadi.