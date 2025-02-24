In one of the pictures, Katrina can be seen sitting in an ashram with her mother-in-law as she takes blessings from Swami Chidanand.

In Pic: Katrina Kaif at Prayagraj. Pic/ANI

Listen to this article Watch! Katrina Kaif reaches Prayagraj with her mother-in-law, says, ‘I am very fortunate’ x 00:00

Katrina Kaif has reached Mahakumbh, and during her visit to Prayagraj, the actress met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings. Katrina was accompanied by her mother-in-law. In one of the pictures, Katrina can be seen sitting in an ashram with her mother-in-law as she takes blessings from Swami Chidanand.

Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh

After her spiritual visit, Katrina shared her experience with ANI and said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."

Earlier, on February 13, Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal visited Mahakumbh ahead of the release of his film Chhaava. Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also participated in the revered ritual, taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam.He expressed his appreciation for the well-organized arrangements at the venue. "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed," he said.

Celebs at Mahakumbh Mela

In the past couple of weeks, several famous personalities, including Boney Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, veteran actress Jaya Prada, comedian Sunil Grover, Remo D’Souza, Vidyut Jammwal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, and Bhagyashree, among others, have taken a holy dip at the Mahakumbh, one of the most revered spiritual events in India.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkummar Rao shared his experience of visiting the Mahakumbh Mela. "The atmosphere here is very good. When I went to Mahakumbh last time with my wife, that experience changed my life. We met Swamiji in Rishikesh, and since then, we have been meeting him. We took Swamiji’s blessings, and now we will take a holy bath... It is organized on such a large scale... My best wishes are with all the people and the administration," he said.

The Mahakumbh 2025, which kicked off on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. This grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.