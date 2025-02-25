With Mahakumbh approaching its end, several celebrities are visiting Prayagraj for a holy dip. Now, visuals of multiple actors performing Ganga aarti have made their way to social media

Last night, it was stars assembled at the bank of the river Ganga. With Mahakumbh approaching its end, several celebrities are visiting Prayagraj for a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, and yesterday, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were clicked as they took a dip in the sacred Sangam river. Now, visuals of multiple actors performing Ganga aarti have made their way to social media. The videos of Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Banerjee, Amar Kaushik, Rasha Thadani, and Raveena Tandon performing Ganga aarti have emerged on social media.

Celebs perform Ganga aarti

The video has Abhishek Banerjee in a blue kurta, while Amar Kaushik was also seen in a simple purple kurta. Katrina Kaif, Rasha Thadani, and Raveena Tandon were seen in yellow suit sets as they performed Ganga aarti during the ongoing Mahakumbh. Earlier, the videos that emerged on social media showed the actress meeting Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and taking his blessings. In one of the pictures, Katrina can be seen sitting in an ashram with her mother-in-law as she takes blessings from Swami Chidanand.

After her spiritual visit, Katrina shared her experience with ANI and said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."

Earlier yesterday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also participated in the revered ritual, taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. He expressed his appreciation for the well-organized arrangements at the venue. "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed," he said.

Other celebs at Mahakumbh Mela

In the past couple of weeks, several famous personalities, including Boney Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, veteran actress Jaya Prada, comedian Sunil Grover, Remo D’Souza, Vidyut Jammwal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, and Bhagyashree, among others, have taken a holy dip at the Mahakumbh, one of the most revered spiritual events in India.

The Mahakumbh 2025, which kicked off on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. This grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.