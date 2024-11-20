The video shared by paparazzi shows veteran actor Shubha Khote flaunting her inked finger as she heads home after fulfilling her duty as a responsible citizen

Shubha Khote Pic/AFP

Listen to this article At 87, veteran actor Shubha Khote steps out to vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 x 00:00

Veteran Bollywood actress Shubha Khote, who is in her 80s, arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai early Wednesday morning to cast her vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The video shared by paparazzi shows Shubha flaunting her inked finger as she heads home after fulfilling her duty as a responsible citizen. Watch the clip below.

Who is Shubha Khote?

Perhaps, one of the most underrated actresses in this space, Shubha started by playing second leads in films like 'Seema', 'Paying Guest' and 'Dekh Kabira Roya'. Later, she changed gears to supporting roles and eventually a wicked mother as well as mother-in-law in movies like the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye', 'Mohabbat', 'Swarag Se Sunder' and 'Saudagar'. The actress currently does very selective work. She was last seen in the television show ‘Spy Bahu'.

For those unversed, Shubha is the sister of late actor Viju Khote, who passed away in 2019. The actor was highly admired for his portrayal of Kalia in the 1975 blockbuster hit 'Sholay'. His character Robert from 'Andaz Apna Apna’ movie also won many accolades and made him a well-known name in the industry. The late actor had made an everlasting impact in the cult Marathi film, 'Ashi Hi Banva Banvi.' He has been active in theatres and in the TV industry, and is noted for his role in the serial 'Zabaan Sambhal Ke.'

Bollywood celebs cast their vote in Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024

Among the many celebs who arrived early to cast their votes included Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, and Suniel Shetty to name a few.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

(With inputs from Agencies)