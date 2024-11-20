Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to cast his vote in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 when a senior citizen complained to him about a public toilet

Akshay Kumar Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article 'Woh sadd gaya hai': Senior citizen at polling booth complains to Akshay Kumar about public toilet near Juhu Beach x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to cast his vote in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 that commenced on Wednesday morning. As the polling booth opened at 7 am, the actor was one of the early birds at the venue. However, after he cast his vote, a senior citizen approached the actor and complained about the public toilet near Juhu Beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior citizen complains to Akshay Kumar about public toilet

For those unversed, Akshay Kumar has worked in the film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. A senior citizen outside the polling booth approached the actor and complained about the maintenance of a public toilet constructed near Juhu Beach, courtesy of the actor’s philanthropy works. The individual told the actor that the commode was not in a usable condition. Akshay assured that he would speak to the BMC officials and get it maintained. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Akshay Kumar praises arrangements at polling booth

Akshay Kumar was seen dressed in a black shirt and beige trousers as he arrived at the polling station. Arriving in the morning, the actor stepped out of his car and walked to the polling booth. Akshay was also seen interacting with his fans. Apart from this the 'Singham Again' actor was seen greeting the paparazzi stationed outside. "The arrangements here are very good as I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained," said Akshay.

Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. As a part of the security arrangements, the Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Akshay is currently seen in 'Singham Again', which hit the theatres this Diwali. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The cop drama is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

(With inputs from Agencies)