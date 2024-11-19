Breaking News
Virar cash-for-votes case: Money, incriminating documents recovered from hotel
EC should conduct an impartial investigation: Vinod Tawde
Baba Siddique murder case: Court extends main shooter's custody till Nov 23
Mumbai voter count crosses 1-crore mark
Maharashtra polls: MMRC extends service hours for election day
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vicky Kaushal to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Ajay Devgns upcoming directorial

Vicky Kaushal to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial?

Updated on: 20 November,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Sources say Ajay Devgn’s directorial venture starring Akshay Kumar is a two-hero action comedy; the director is keen to cast Vicky Kaushal as the parallel lead

Vicky Kaushal to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial?

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal

Listen to this article
Vicky Kaushal to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial?
x
00:00

Over the weekend, Ajay Devgn sent the internet into a tizzy as he announced that his next directorial venture would be fronted by Akshay Kumar. This would be the two superstars’ seventh collaboration after Suhaag (1994), Khakee (2004), Insan (2005), Simmba (2018), Sooryavanshi (2021) and Singham Again. Now, it looks like the project could get more star-studded. mid-day has learnt that the film is a two-hero action comedy, and Devgn is keen to cast Vicky Kaushal as the parallel lead. 
      
A source tells us that the superstar has been deeply impressed by Kaushal. “Ajay likes the actor’s dedicated approach to work. Since the entertainer sees the two lead characters playing off each other, Ajay felt it would be novel to team up Akshay and Vicky. Meanwhile, Akshay loved the story, as it sees him doing not only action, but also comedy—a genre he excels at,” says the source.


Things are, however, at a nascent stage, with the first draft being ready at the moment. Devgn is planning it such that the project can roll by September-October next year. After all, Kumar and his dates are blocked until then. The source adds, “Ajay is currently shooting for Son of Sardaar 2, after which he has De De Pyaar De 2, Ranger, and Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4.”



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajay devgn Akshay Kumar vicky kaushal Singham Again Sooryavanshi bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK