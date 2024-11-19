Sources say Ajay Devgn’s directorial venture starring Akshay Kumar is a two-hero action comedy; the director is keen to cast Vicky Kaushal as the parallel lead

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial? x 00:00

Over the weekend, Ajay Devgn sent the internet into a tizzy as he announced that his next directorial venture would be fronted by Akshay Kumar. This would be the two superstars’ seventh collaboration after Suhaag (1994), Khakee (2004), Insan (2005), Simmba (2018), Sooryavanshi (2021) and Singham Again. Now, it looks like the project could get more star-studded. mid-day has learnt that the film is a two-hero action comedy, and Devgn is keen to cast Vicky Kaushal as the parallel lead.



A source tells us that the superstar has been deeply impressed by Kaushal. “Ajay likes the actor’s dedicated approach to work. Since the entertainer sees the two lead characters playing off each other, Ajay felt it would be novel to team up Akshay and Vicky. Meanwhile, Akshay loved the story, as it sees him doing not only action, but also comedy—a genre he excels at,” says the source.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things are, however, at a nascent stage, with the first draft being ready at the moment. Devgn is planning it such that the project can roll by September-October next year. After all, Kumar and his dates are blocked until then. The source adds, “Ajay is currently shooting for Son of Sardaar 2, after which he has De De Pyaar De 2, Ranger, and Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4.”