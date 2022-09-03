Mahaveer Jain: Let us all try and entertain people in a healthy way

Producer Mahaveer Jain's upcoming releases include the Amitabh Bachchan-Parineeti Chopra starrer Uunchai and Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu

Producer Mahaveer Jain, whose upcoming releases include the Amitabh Bachchan-Parineeti Chopra starrer Uunchai and Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has spoken about their conversation, that followed.

Can you please share your experience and some insights about your meeting with the PM?

First of all, I consider myself very fortunate to have met our PM. He is a very strong personality yet very sensitive and emotional at heart. Despite being at the most powerful position, he is a Karma Yogi, detached and spiritual within, with a beautiful divine aura around him. He lives every moment with complete awareness. A great listener and learner who is open and inclusive. He connects with people and understands them instantly. We have all witnessed the way India is being respected globally, the way we fought back during Covid and helped many other countries as well. Initiatives like Har Ghar Tiranga gave us a great sense of unity and togetherness, taking our country forward.

According to you, what is the entertainment industry’s role in the society?

I feel, ours is a noble profession, as we play an important role in spreading love, joy and hope through our work to bring a balance in the society. Also, the livelihood of so many families depends on our industry. My only request to all my fraternity friends is – Let us all try and entertain people in a healthy way, with a little sense of responsibility, as our influence is huge. Also, we should encourage, entertaining stories connected to our roots, values and culture. Inspiring stories that can usher the youth of our country into a glorious future.

Tell us which films are you most excited about?

I am excited about all our films, especially Uunchai and Ram Setu. Ram Setu is an exceptional story honouring our Indian history. Looking forward to our second association with Akshay Bhai. Uunchai is a very heart-warming film that is close to our hearts and explores the true meaning of Friendship. I respect Rajshri family an Sooraj Ji immensely and consider them as one of the greatest role models of our industry. I am grateful that they gave us an opportunity to be a part of this special film. From the core of my heart, wishing everyone the very best on this auspicious occasion - May Vighnaharta bless us all. Love, Light and Laughter to everyone.

