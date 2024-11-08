Anupam Kher was surprised by director and producer Mahesh Bhatt as the latter presented the actor with a commemorative poster of Kher's first film 'Saraansh'

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Anupam Kher gets special gift from his 'friend and guru' Mahesh Bhatt on 'Vijay 69' releases day x 00:00

In 1984, the brilliant film-maker Mahesh Bhatt found a ‘miracle’ of an actor in Anupam Kher for his cult classic 'Saaransh', produced by Rajshri Films. Mahesh moulded a young, ambitious and angry actor into a 69 year old grieving father on screen and the rest is history. Anupam Kher never looked back since then and, through his sheer acting prowess, forever wrote his name on the chapters of Indian cinema. With a career spanning four decades and having acted in more than 540 films, Kher is definitely one of the most glorious actors the film industry can ever have.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, on the release date of 'Vijay 69', Mahesh Bhatt surprised his long time friend Anupam by presenting him with a special 40 year commemorative poster of Saaransh - a film that told the world that here was an actor who would become a legend one day.

Mahesh Bhatt also presented Anupam with a letter that read, “Anupam Kher is a miracle—a stubborn flower forcing its way through the cracks in the concrete, right in the heart of this entertainment circus we call an industry … He’s made over 542 films, but the hunger in him is still alive, gnawing at his insides like it did when he first came to me. That fire—it hasn’t dimmed.“

The film-maker added, "40 years later, at 69, Anupam is still running—literally. His new role as a triathlon athlete in 'Vijay 69' couldn’t be more fitting. He’s our industry’s marathon man, pushing himself where others would have hung up their gloves, his journey looping back around to where he began, chasing another impossible dream.”

Mahesh further wrote, “Forty years later, I’m proud—proud that he’s never stopped fighting, that he’s never lost that restless spirit that made him who he is. So, here’s to Anupam, still running, still dreaming. He’s shown us all that life doesn’t have a full stop; you just keep running until the lights go out. And what better way to celebrate 40 years than with Vijay 69, a film that matches his relentless stride. Three cheers, Anupam—you’re my legacy.”

Anupam Kher shares a post thanking Mahesh Bhatt

Anupam posted the Saaransh commemorative poster and the letter written by Mahesh Bhatt for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

'Vijay 69' starring Anupam Kher, Mihir Ahuja and Chunky Panday released today on Netflix.

Anupam Kher's upcoming projects

Anupam Kher has a long list of upcoming movies. The skilled actor will be seen in 'Mungilal Rocks', Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino', 'The India House' and 'Emergency'.