Anil Kapoor, who has worked with Anupam Kher and seen his brilliance as an artiste up close and personal on film sets and on the screen, calls the veteran actor as ‘one of the biggest risk takers of our industry!’ Anil finds Anupam to be an inspiration and a role model for everyone who dares to dream. For Anil, the fact that Anupam, despite being a Hindi medium boy crossed over and worked with the biggest directors and actors in Hollywood is a testament to his hunger and drive to make a mark on world cinema!

Anil says, “Anupam Kher has been one of the biggest risk takers of our industry. He is the joker in the pack, a chameleon who can do anything. I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Anupam and he is truly one of the best actors to have come out of India. Period.”

He adds, “That fact that a Hindi medium boy managed to cross over and make his mark in Hollywood is a testament of his hunger to make a mark, to make his family proud with his work. He has worked with the biggest and the best directors in India and the world.”

Anil Kapoor wants Anupam Kher’s upcoming streaming release on Netflix, Vijay 69 to become a roaring hit globally! Vijay 69 is produced by YRF Entertainment and it marks YRF’s fourth creative collaboration with Netflix after huge hits like The Romantics, The Railway Men & Maharaj.

He says, “Vijay 69 is a testament of his hard work, his genius as an actor. At 69 Anupam is still hungry for work and appreciation and that’s inspiring to me as well. He is supremely disciplined, lives life to the fullest, is well read, funny and a great friend!”

Anil and Anupam have been friends for years and they bond on fitness big time! The two hit the gym and egged each other on to push their bodies more while working out.

Anil says, “I love that he is into fitness which is a common ground for us and I loved working out with him as we pushed each other in the gym. At 69, Anupam is a young boy at heart and trust me he can push himself at the gym too!”

About Vijay 69

“Sapno ki koi expiry date nahi hoti.” (“Dreams do not have an expiry date.”) Reflecting this timeless message, Netflix and YRF Entertainment proudly present the heartwarming trailer for Vijay 69. The film explores the unconventional journey of a 69-year-old man who takes on the daunting challenge of competing in a triathlon. Written and directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars Anupam Kher as Vijay, whose fiery spirit and determination inspire those around him to rethink what it means to pursue dreams at any age. Following the successes of The Railway Men, The Romantics and Maharaj, Vijay 69 marks the fourth collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment.