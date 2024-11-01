Anupam Kher and Mihir Ahuja's upcoming Netflix film 'Vijay 69' will release on November 8. The duo share a special and unusual bond in the film which will surely prove heartwarming for viewers

This Diwali, Bollywood legend Anupam Kher and newcomer Mihir Ahuja reflect on the deeper meanings of relationships, care, and companionship, showcased beautifully in their latest film 'Vijay 69' which is written and directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma. In this heartfelt story presented by Netflix and YRF Entertainment, Mihir Ahuja's character becomes an unexpected cheerleader and companion for Anupam Kher’s character - Vijay Mathew, proving that bonds formed in life need not always be that of blood!

Anupam Kher thinks 'Vijay 69' will change senior citizen's lives in India

Speaking about the film’s beautiful message, Anupam says, “This Diwali, as we celebrate togetherness and the bond that holds us as a family, 'Vijay 69' reminds us of something very special — family isn't just about blood relations. Sometimes, the people who come into your life unexpectedly end up being the ones who care for you the most. Mihir's character becomes that unexpected light in my journey in the film, and in real life too, we’ve built a bond that feels like family."

He adds, “The film has a beautiful message that the youth can play a huge role in bringing happiness and cheer to the lives of senior citizens. They can be great companions cheering the seniors on and filling their lives with hope. They can care for the generation that needs a lot of care and compassion. A society will always be known by the way it treats senior citizens and I trust the youth of India to be responsible enough to show the world that our country will treat its citizens with a lot of love.”

Mihir Ahuja loves his bond with Anupam Kher

For Mihir Ahuja, sharing screen space with a legend like Anupam Kher was both a learning experience and a privilege. He is touched by the film’s deep message of inclusivity. He says, “ 'Vijay 69' is the perfect Diwali film. During the festival of lights, we celebrate the bond of togetherness, the bond of family. In our film, we show how two strangers, generations apart, come together to help each other out and become a family. 'Vijay 69' moved me as a project and I loved that it showed how the youth cares about the generation that needs a lot of respect for shaping the world for us.”

Both actors have shared a collaborated post, where they are seen exchanging sweets, celebrating Diwali, and embracing the festive spirit.

Mihir adds, “I love how we in the film show that any individual can become a family. All that we need to do is be an inclusive society, caring for the needs of others and championing each other’s dreams. This film shows that we don’t have to be related to care for each other. We all need someone to cheer for us, support us, and celebrate with us. I love that the film portrays the youth as mature enough to contribute towards bringing a lot of cheer to senior citizens. I also love how our generation can learn so much from the seniors and understand the true essence of empathy, the meaning of being a family. It has been a truly enriching experience working on Vijay 69 and learning from the legend Anupam Kher every day on sets.”

Showcasing a mix of determination, laughter, and poignant moments, 'Vijay 69' is all set to release on November 8 exclusively on Netflix.